NO.25-2-09261-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

CHARLES BOLGER,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JUDAH CHAULET and “DOE” CHAULET, spouse and the marital community composed thereof; FRANKLIN PACIFIC CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, a Washington profit corporation; LUDMILA ROTARU and VICTOR ROTARU, spouse and the marital community composed thereof; “DOE” TRUCKING COMPANY and “DOE” DRIVER, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID “DOE” TRUCKING COMPANY AND “DOE” DRIVER:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit: within sixty days after the 10th day of October, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff CHARLES BOLGER, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff at their address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of the action is a car wreck that occurred on August 30, 2022, at 1:06 PM, on Northbound State Route 167, near the 24th Street on-ramp (mile post 10.70).

Dated this 7th day of October, 2025. /s/ MARIE DOCTER of

BRIGGS & BRIGGS

Attorneys for plaintiff

WSB# 30557

IDX-1020886

October 10, 17, 24, 31, November 7, 14, 2025