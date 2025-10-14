No. 25-2-08812-5 CIVIL SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as trustee of Waterfall Victoria III-NB Grantor Trust,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JAMES E. SMITH, JR., DECEASED

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: Unknown Heirs and Devisees of James E. Smith, Jr., Deceased

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th Day of October, 2025 , and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as trustee of Waterfall Victoria III-NB Grantor Trust, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, LOGS Legal Group LLP, their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of the complaint is to foreclose a deed of trust dated July 22, 2009 and recorded as Instrument No. 200907270774 given by James E. Smith, Jr., as his separate estate on property commonly known as 902 South Shirley Street, Tacoma, WA 98465 and legally described as: Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 17, WOODLAWN ADDITION TO TACOMA, W.T., according to plat recorded in Book 2 of Plats, Page 91, in Pierce County, Washington. Except the south 5 feet of said Lot 3. Together with the Westerly 10 feet of Shirley Street vacated by Ordinance No.15446 and attached to said Lots. Situate in the City of Tacoma, County of Pierce, State of Washington.

The complaint seeks to foreclose and terminate all interest of Unknown Heirs and Devisees of James E. Smith, Jr., Deceased and all other interests in the property.

If you are in the active military service of the United States, or believe that you may be entitled to protection of the SCRA, please contact our office. If you do not contact us, we will report to the court that we do not believe that you are protected under the SCRA.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Washington State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.wsba.org or by calling (206) 443-9722 (in the Seattle metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Washington at (800) 945-9722.

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

By: /s/ James A. Craft James A Craft WSBA#47763

[jcraft@logs.com]

1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255,

Vancouver, WA 98683

(360) 260-2253; Fax (360) 260-2285 COUNTY OF PIERCE, WASHINGTON

IDX-1021094

October 14, 21, 28,