No. 25-2-08505-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

DONALD S. PULLEY and JUDY M. PULLEY, husband and wife,

Plaintiff,

v.

CEDARVIEW DEVELOPMENT Co., a co-partnership; Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:CEDARVIEW DEVELOPMENT Co., a co-partnership, defendant.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 16th day of May 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, DONALD S. PULLEY and JUDY M. PULLEY, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiffs, Nelson Allen Walk, PLLC and Jeffrey M. Allen, at the office address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said Court.

Plaintiff’s Complaint seeks judgment for:

1. For an Order quieting title to respective portions of Disputed Property in Plaintiffs’ favor as set forth in this Petition;

2. For an Order declaring that Plaintiffs possess title to the Disputed Property pursuant to adverse possession as set forth in this Petition; 3. The Plaintiffs are entitled to an Order declaring that Defendants and their successors, or unknown title holders, have no right of title or possession in the Disputed Property; 4. For leave to amend this Complaint based upon further discovery and leave to amend to conform to the proof; and

5. For such other and further relief as the Court deems just and equitable.

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington, RCW 4.28.100, and RCW 4.28.110.

IDX-1013701

May 16, 23, 30, June 6, 13, 20, 2025