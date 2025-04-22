NO 25-2-07939-8

SUMMONS by PUBLICATION

(60 DAY)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

U.J. PERSILVER JR and JUDY L. PERSILVER, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs,

v.

MERIDIAN HOME SALES, INC, a defunct Washington Corporation,

Defendant.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

TO: MERIDIAN HOME SALES, INC

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED TO APPEAR within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit: Within sixty (60) days after the 22nd day of April, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of Said Court. This is an action for declaratory and injunctive relief determining that the deed of trust in question no longer constitutes a lien and shall be deemed to no longer exist as if it had been properly reconveyed and for such other relief as the court finds just and proper.

DATED this 18th day of April 2025.

/s/ SHANNON KRAFT,

WSBA# 23547

Attorney for Plaintiffs

FILE WITH: CLERK OF THE PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT COUNTY-CITY BUILDING 930 TACOMA AVE S ROOM 110

TACOMA, WA 98402

SERVE ON: THE KRAFT LAW GROUP, PS 8910 MAIN ST E, SUITE A

BONNEY LAKE, WA 98391 TELEPHONE: (253) 863-3366

IDX-1012428

April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27, 2025