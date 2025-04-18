No. 25-2-07826-0

SUMMONS (60 Days)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

FELICITAS L. JOSE, TRUSTEE OF THE JOSE FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 1, 2000,

Plaintiff, vs.

GRAYS HARBOR TITLE CO., a Washington corporation; NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF WASHINGTON, LLC, a defunct Washington limited liability company, Defendants.

TO: NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF WASHINGTON, LLC, a defunct Washington limited liability company

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 18th day of April 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff Felicitas L. Jose, Trustee of The Jose Family Trust dated August 1, 2000, and serve a copy of your answer upon the attorney for Plaintiff, Inge A. Fordham, at the office stated below; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. In this lawsuit, Plaintiff seeks an order quieting title to real properties located at 9521 115th Ave. Ct., Anderson Island, Washington 98303, Tax Parcel No. 5018060750 and 11419 Guthrie Rd., Anderson Island, Washington 98303, Tax Parcel No. 5018060760. Full legal descriptions of the subject properties are set forth in the Complaint to Quiet Title. Plaintiff’s Attorney: Inge A. Fordham, Fordham Law, PLLC, 3218 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406.

IDX-1012255

April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2025