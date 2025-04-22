NO. 25-2-07429-9

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

JILL LARSEN and GUY MILTIMORE, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

DECORIS LLC, a Washington limited liability company; DEFINED DESIGN LLP, a Washington limited liability partnership; SCHAUB GC, a Washington profit corporation; DAVID SCHAUB, individually and as owner of Decoris LLC, Defined Design LLP, and Schaub GC; STEPHEN SCHAUB, individually and as owner of Decoris LLC, Defined Design LLP, and Schaub GC; WESTERN SURETY COMPANY, BOND NO. 66495172.

Defendants.

TO: THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by the above-named Plaintiffs. Plaintiffs’ claims are stated in the Complaint, a copy of which is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 22nd day of April, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained via the Clerk of the Court.

This matter involves the breach of contract by you, causing harm to the Plaintiffs.

DATED this 21st day of April, 2025, at Tacoma, Washington.

DICKSON FROHLICH PHILLIPS BURGESS, PLLC

/s/ Cambria Queen,

WSBA No. 54833

Attorneys for Plaintiff

IDX-1012443

April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27, 2025