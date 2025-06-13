NO. 25-2-07081-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

EDWARD WILSON, a single man,

KENNETH WILSON, a single man, JASON WILSON, a single man, Plaintiffs,

vs.

THE ESTATE OF HURLEEN PEARL FRIDLINE, ARNOLD SNOW, as Personal Representative of said estate and potential heir, and ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFFS’ TITLE, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: THE ESTATE OF HURLEEN PEARL FRIDLINE, ARNOLD SNOW, as Personal Representative of said estate and potential heir, and ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFFS’ TITLE

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 13th day of June, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

The object of the above-entitled action is to quiet title in that certain home located in Pierce County, Washington as legally described in the Complaint. RICHMOND|HILL PLLC

KAREN RICHMOND, WSBA 31618

Attorney for Plaintiffs

IDX-1014825

June 13, 20, 27, July 3, 11, 18, 2025