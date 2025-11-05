Cause No. 25-2-06842-6

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

UMPQUA BANK,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

DOE 1 AND DOE 2 WHO ARE THE OCCUPANTS OF 8328 200TH STREET COURT E, SPANAWAY, WA 98387; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: IN REM ONLY AGAINST THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 8328 200TH STREET COURT E, SPANAWAY, WA 98387, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 8328 200TH STREET COURT E, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $299,765.80 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 24, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

PARCEL A:

LOT 97, WOODFIELD ESTATES DIVISION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED JUNE 15, 1995 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9506150106, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, AS DELINEATED ON WOODFIELD ESTATES DIVISION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED JUNE 15, 1995 UNDER RECORDING NO. 9506150106, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 6021600970

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

HERSHNER HUNTER, ATTORNEYS

NANCY K. CARY, ATTORNEY

PO BOX 1475 EUGENE, OR. 97440

(541)686-8511

IDX-1021896

November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2025