No. 25-2-06606-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Dominic S. Adams, Plaintiff, vs. Romero Wheeler and Serena Wheeler, Defendants. The State of Washington to the said Romero Wheeler and Serena Wheeler:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 13th day of October, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Dominic S. Adams, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff Dominic S. Adams, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is to enforce the terms of a promissory note executed by the Defendants on October 14, 2024, to recover the unpaid principal balance of $20,400.00, accrued interests, costs, and reasonable attorneys’ fees due to the Defendants’ failure to make payments. Ashley L. George,

Plaintiff’s Attorney.

P.O. Box 7738

Tacoma, WA 98417

County of Pierce

Washington.

IDX-1021277

October 17, 24, 31, November 7, 14, 21, 2025