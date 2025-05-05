No. 25-2-06419-6

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

AURC III, LLC, an Oregon limited liability company,

Plaintiff

v.

REVITALIZATION PARTNERS, L.L.C., a Washington limited liability company in its capacity as Court Appointed Custodial Receiver over POINT RUSTON OWNERS ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation, POINT RUSTON PHASE II, LLC, a Washington limited liability company,

Defendant

and

CWS CENTURY, LLC, a California limited liability company; CWS COPPERLINE, LLC, a California limited liability company; TERRACOTTA EIGHT, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company; and JOHN AND JANE DOES 1-10,

Other Interested Parties.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: JOHN AND JANE DOES 1-10

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, which date was May 5, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff AURC III, LLC, an Oregon limited liability company, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The nature of the action involves the followings claims: (1) Breach of Contract; (2) Unjust Enrichment; (3) Declaratory Relief that the Third Supplemental Declaration is not enforceable against AURC; and (4) Accounting – AURC is entitled to PROA’s books and records.

DATED this 2nd day of May, 2025.

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

/s/ Russell A. Knight Russell A. Knight, WSBA #40614

1501 Dock Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

rknight@smithalling.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff IDX-1013098

May 5, 12, 19, 27, June 2, 9, 2025