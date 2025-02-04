No. 25-2-05486-7

SUMMONS [60 DAY]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

KIMBERLY GARDENS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company, Plaintiff,

vs.

CORDEROL MYLES, an individual, Defendant.

The State of Washington to the said defendant CORDEROL MYLES, an individual:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 4th day of February, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, KIMBERLY GARDENS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company, and serve a copy of the your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff KIMBERLY GARDENS, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action is for breach of contract upon a residential lease agreement (unpaid rent).

/s/ Trevor N. White

Trevor N. White

Plaintiff’s Attorneys

DAVIES PEARSON, P.C.

PO BOX 1657

TACOMA

PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

IDX-1008670

February 4, 11, 18, 25, March 4, 11, 2025