No. 25-2-05402-6
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re:
Petitioner:
MARTY HOUSTON
and Respondent:
SIMON PECK AND TRESSA PECK
Husband and Wife
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 28th day of February, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, Marty Houston, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff, Robert Helland, at the office address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, Judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The underlying action is a Complaint for Damages as a result of the Plaintiff being bitten by Denfendants’ dog.
Dated 02/26/25
/s/ Robert Helland, Attorney
960 Market Street
Tacoma, WA 98402
IDX-1009793
February 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 2025