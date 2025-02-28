No. 25-2-05402-6

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re:

Petitioner:

MARTY HOUSTON

and Respondent:

SIMON PECK AND TRESSA PECK

Husband and Wife

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 28th day of February, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, Marty Houston, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff, Robert Helland, at the office address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, Judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The underlying action is a Complaint for Damages as a result of the Plaintiff being bitten by Denfendants’ dog.

Dated 02/26/25

/s/ Robert Helland, Attorney

960 Market Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-1009793

February 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 2025