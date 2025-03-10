Case No. 25-2-05199-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

SUSAN DAUN-WOODSTOCK, formerly SUSAN DAUN, a single woman,

Plaintiff,

vs.

HERITAGE PROPERTIES, INC. (a dissolved Washington corporation); TERRANCE L. COSGROVE, an individual; FMS, INC. (a dissolved Washington corporation), as Trustee of HERITAGE PROPERTIES, INC; and HERITAGE FINANCIAL, (a dissolved Washington corporation); SEATTLE FIRST NATIONAL BANK, N.A., acquired by BANKAMERICA, INC. (a terminated Washington corporation); and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien,, or interest in the real property described below;

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants: HERITAGE PROPERTIES, INC. (a dissolved Washington corporation); TERRANCE L. COSGROVE, an individual; FMS, INC. (a dissolved Washington corporation), as Trustee of HERITAGE PROPERTIES, INC; and HERITAGE FINANCIAL, (a dissolved Washington corporation); SEATTLE FIRST NATIONAL BANK, N.A., acquired by BANKAMERICA, INC. (a terminated Washington corporation); and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien,, or interest in the real property described below

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after March 10, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, SUSAN DAUN-WOODSTOCK formerly known as SUSAN DAUN, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject is whether Defendants have any interest in the subject real property through a Real Estate Contract dated May 21, 1977.

Dated this 6th day of March 2025. McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley

Heather Walley, WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

IDX-1010308

March 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14, 2025