No. 25-2-05120-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY PIERCE

SHIVA PANT and RADHA PANT

A married couple,

Plaintiffs,

v.

CHRISTOPHER LEE GREEN and “JANE DOE” GREEN, individually and the marital community composed thereof,

Defendants.

TO: Christopher Lee Green and “Jane Doe” Green, The Above-Named Defendants:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 9th day of April, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, Shiva Pant and Radha Pant, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs, at the office below stated, and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Plaintiffs have filed their lawsuit regarding Defendant Green’s failure to timely pay rent for a rental property on time, and subsequent, post-vacation of the premises, negligence in leaving water on at the property, causing property damage amounting to no less than $22,777.93.

DATED this 7th day of April, 2025, at Tacoma, Washington

MORTON McGOLDRICK, PLLC

/S/ Alex M. Glyman Alex M. Glyman, WSBA #53089

820 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

Ph. (253) 627-8131;

Fax (253) 272-4338

Email: amglyman@bvmm.com

IDX-1011791

April 9, 16, 23, 30, May 7, 14, 2025