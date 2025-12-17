No. 25-02436-31

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SNOHOMISH COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

JAMES FRANCIS SCOLLARD,

Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with the Clerk of the Court: December 9, 2025

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: December 17, 2025

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

/s/ JOY ANN RICIGLIANO

194 N 3rd St

Buckley, WA 98231

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

/s/ Ross D. Gardner WSBA No. 46232

The Law Office of Ross D. Gardner

12918 Mukilteo Speedway

Ste C23 PMB #584

Lynwood,WA 98087

(425) 870-4430

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

The Law Office of Ross D. Gardner

12918 Mukilteo Speedway

Ste C23 PMB #584

Lynwood,WA 98087

(425) 870-4430

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: Snohomish County Superior Court Cause No.25-4-02436-31

IDX-1024131

December 17, 24, 31, 2025