No. 24-7-00182-21-SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

No. 24-7-00182-21

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

(Guardianship Title 13 RCW) (SMPB)

SUPERIOR COURTOF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF LEWIS JUVENILE COURT In re the Guardianship of: KATIE WATKINS D.O.B.: 02/12/2022

TO: EMILY MACKIE, Mother;

A Guardianship Petition Title 13 RCW was filed on December 23, 2024; A Fact-Finding hearing will be held on this matter on March 20, 2025, at 1:30 pm at Lewis County Superior Court, 345 W. Main St., Chehalis, Washington 98532.

YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

The hearing will determine if guardianship is established.

If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence establishing Guardianship.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Guardianship Petition, call DCYF at 360-807- 7081 or 1-800-562-6926. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

DATED: January 27, 2025

SCOTT TINNEY,

Lewis County Clerk

By: Lynette Machado, Superior Court Deputy Clerk

IDX-1008465

January 29, February 5, 12, 2025