NO. 24-5-00267-31

SUMMONS (30 days) AND NOTICE OF PETITION/HEARING

RE: TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

Clerk’s Action Required (Para 6)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH

n re the Adoption of:

SPENCER VICTOR BLACK DOB: 12/22/2015

The State of Washington to: JENA MARIE MARVEL SMITH

1. You are hereby summoned to appear within thirty (30) days after service of this summons, and defend the above-entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the petition filed by Petitioners, Justin and Jennifer Black, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney(s) for petitioners at the office below stated, if you fail to do so, judgment may be rendered against you according to the request of the petition which has been filed with the Clerk of said court.

2. A petition has been filed by Petitioners requesting that your parental rights to Spencer Victor Black, born to Jena Marie Marvel Smith and Justin Richard Black on December 22, 2015 at Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington, be terminated. Additional requests, if any, are stated in the petition, a copy of which is served upon you with this summons.

3. You must respond to this summons and petition by filing a written answer with the clerk of the court and by serving a copy of your answer on the person signing this summons.

4. If you do not file and serve your written answer within 30 days after the date of service upon you of this summons, the court may, without further notice to you, enter a default

judgment against you ordering the relief requested in the petition. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned person, you are entitled to notice before an order of default may be entered.

5. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that your failure to contest the surrender of the above-named at the hearing described in this Summons and Notice, will result in the termination of your rights to custody and control of the above-named, the termination of your parental rights, if any, and the adoption of the above-named.

6. A hearing for such purpose will be held on the 21st day of January, 2025 at the hour of 1:00 p.m. in the Family Law Domestic Motions Department 1C or 1D of the Superior Court, at the Snohomish County Courthouse, 3000 Rockefeller, Everett, Washington, or such other department of the court to which this matter may then and there be transferred, when and where all persons interested shall appear and show cause why such adjudication should not be made, and why, if made, such Petition should not be thereafter heard forthwith and the prayer thereof granted.

YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD.

7. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that you have a right to be represented by counsel and that counsel will be appointed for an indigent person who requests counsel; and failure to respond to the termination action within 30 days after the date of first publication of this summons, will result in the termination of your parent-child relationship with respect to the child.

8. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that failure to file a claim of paternity under Chapter 26.26 RCW, or to respond to the petition within 30 days of the first publication of this notice is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship with respect to the child.

9. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that if the above-named child is an Indian child, if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you: (i) give valid consent to termination; or (ii) your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

10. One method of serving your written answer is to send it certified mail with return receipt requested.

DATED this 19th day of November, 2024. 21

Loren R. Waxler, WSBA #16582

Attorney for Petitioners

FILE ORIGINAL OF YOUR

RESPONSE ON:

Clerk of the Court

Snohomish County Superior Court

3000 Rockefeller Avenue Everett, WA 98201

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR

RESPONSE ON:

Loren R. Waxler

Attorney at Law

3325 Wetmore Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

IDX-1005661

November 22, 27, December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2024