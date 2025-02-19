NO. 24-4-08558-8 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KING

In re the Estate of

DORIS MARDELL BRUNO and DONALD EDWARD BRUNO,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and by filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: February 19, 2025

/s/ Sharon R. Hall

Sharon R. Hall

Personal Representative Attorney for Personal

Representative: Aaron D. Paker 56331

Address for Mailing or Service: 31919 Sixth Avenue South

Federal Way, Washington 98003

IDX-1009408

February 19, 26, March 5, 2025