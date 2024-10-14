NO. 24-4-06834-9 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of

THOMAS ALAN SCHILB, Deceased.

CYNTHIA L. BERRY has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the Administrator served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication of Notice to Creditors: October 14, 2024

Name of Personal Representative:

Cynthia L. Berry

Attorney for Personal Representative: Sandra Lynn Perkins, WSBA No. 15993

Address for Mailing or Service:

Sandra Lynn Perkins, PLLC

1325 Fourth Avenue

Suite 940

Seattle WA 98101-2509 IDX-1003740

October 14, 21, 28, 2024