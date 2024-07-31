NO. 24-4-05276-1 SEA

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

SALLY LOU WALTERS,

Deceased.

Liberty B. Upton, the undersigned Notice Agent, has elected to give notice to creditors of the decedent above named under RCW 11.42.020. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Clerk of this Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of the appointment and qualification of a Personal Representative in the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington or of any other person becoming a Notice Agent. According to the records of the Clerk of this Court as of 8:00 a.m. on the date of the filing of this notice with the Clerk, no Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate had been appointed and qualified and no cause number regarding the decedent had been issued to any other Notice Agent by the Clerk of this Court under RCW 11.42.010. Persons having claims against the decedent named above must, before the time the claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent (or notice agent’s attorney) served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to all assets of the decedent that were subject to satisfaction of the decedent’s general liabilities immediately before the decedent’s death regardless of whether those assets are or would be assets of the decedent’s probate estate or nonprobate assets of the decedent.

Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: July 25, 2024

Date of first publication: July 31, 2024

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on July 25, 2024, that the foregoing is true and correct.

/S/ LIBERTY B. UPTON,

Notice Agent

/S/ KAREN R. BERTRAM, WSBA NO. 22051 Attorney for Notice Agent

KHBB LAW PLLC

Hoge Building Suite 800

705 Second Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104

IDX-999959

July 31, August 7, 14, 2024