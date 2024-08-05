NO. 24-4-05154-3 SEA
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING
In the Matter of the Estate of
JAMES THOMAS WALTON, Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1)
Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of first publication:
August 5, 2024
Date of Filing Notice with Clerk:
August 1, 2024
s/DawnLee Walton, Personal Representative
s/Jessica Webb, WSBA #39175
Heartwood Law PLLC
7351 40TH AVE SW
Seattle, WA 98020
(206) 925-3242
IDX-1000354
August 5, 12, 19, 2024