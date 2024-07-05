No. 24-4-04782-1 KNT

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

Estate of:

RONALD GILVEN, Deceased.

THE NOTICE AGENT NAMED BELOW has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agents has no knowledge of any other person acting as the notice agent or as of the appointment of the personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 5, 2024

The Notice Agent, SOPHIA GILVEN, declares, under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on the 21st day of June, 2024, at Des Moines, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct. /s/ Sophia Gilven Sophia Gilven, Notice Agent c/o Attorney for Notice Agent

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

Jerrica Pierson Seeger, WSBA No. 44734

612 South 227th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 212-0220

IDX-998900

July 5, 12, 19, 2024