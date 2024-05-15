Cause No. 24-4-03429-1 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

JERRY A. SEALS,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: MAY 15, 2024

Personal Representative: Kimberley Gale Kemper

Attorneys for Personal

Representative:

Ellis, Li & McKinstry PLLC

By: /s/ Thomas J. Rodda Thomas J. Rodda,

WSBA No. 34500

Attorneys for Kimberley Gale Kemper,

Personal Representative

Dated: May 13, 2024

Address for mailing or service:

Ellis, Li & McKinstry PLLC

Attn: Thomas J. Rodda

1700 Seventh Avenue, Suite 1810

Seattle, WA 98101-1820

IDX-996164

May 15, 22, 29, 2024