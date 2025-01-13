NO. 24-4-03007-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

JANIS K. PEARSON,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 13, 2025

Decedent’s Date of Birth:

January 5, 1949

Decedent’s Social Security

Number:

XXX-XX-0564

Personal Representative:

KAYLAN J. PEARSON Attorney for the Personal Representative: HEATHER L. CRAWFORD Address for Mailing or Service: Comfort Davies Smith &

Crawford P.S.

1901 65th Ave. W, Suite 200

Tacoma, WA 98466-6225

DATED this 31 day of December, 2024. By: /s/ KAYLAN J. PEARSON, Personal Representative

COMFORT DAVIES SMITH & CRAWFORD P.S.

/s/ HEATHER L. CRAWFORD,

WSBA #29962

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-1007588

January 13, 21, 27, 2025