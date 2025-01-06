NO. 24-4-02997-7

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of: STEPHEN DOUGLAS GAETH, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims otherwise against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED this 13th day of December, 2024.

/s/ Kathy Ann Gaeth Kathy Ann Gaeth

Personal Representative

CONNELLY LAW OFFICES, PLLC /s/ Amanda M. Searle Amanda M. Searle,

WSBA No. 42632

Attorney for Personal

Representative

IDX-1007354

January 6, 13, 21, 2025