NO. 24-4-02996-9

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of DAVID P. KILLIAN,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate of the above-entitled deceased. Each person having a claim against the deceased must serve the claim on ELAINE DIONAS KILLIAN, the undersigned Personal Representative, or PATRICK TINSLEY, attorney of record, at the address below stated and must file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is the later, or the claim will be barred, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011. DATED this 20th day of December, 2024

/s/ELAINE DIONAS-KILLIAN

Personal Representative

C/o Patrick Tinsley

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 1194

Graham, WA 98338

253-846-7886

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors: Date of First Publication: January 7, 2025

IDX-1007413

January 7, 14, 21, 2025