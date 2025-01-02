NO.24-4-02992-6

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

CAROL H. MASTERS

Deceased.

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time they would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the latter of: 1) thirty (30) days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or 2) four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

The decedent’s Social Security Number is XXX-XX-0166 and her Date of Birth is November 2, 1930.

Date of First Publication: January 2, 2025

Date of Filing with Court: December 27, 2024

The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury according to the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington, this 27th day of December, 2024.

/s/ Robin H. Balsam BALSAM QUINLAN P.S.,

Notice Agent

ROBIN H. BALSAM,

WSBA #14001

Notice Agent: BALSAM QUINLAN P.S.

Attorney for Notice Agent: Robin H. Balsam

Address for Mailing or Service: 911 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

/s/ Robin H. Balsam ROBIN H. BALSAM,

WSBA #14001

Attorney for Notice Agent

IDX-1007201

January 2, 9, 16, 2025