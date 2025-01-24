NO. 24-4-02952-7, Minor Guardianship

Case # 24-4-02952-7

Summons Served by Publication

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FPOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Petitioner: Kaija Smith

Respondent: John Doe

To John Doe,

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Re Guardianship of Mia Kaija. .

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline: Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: Janaury 24, 2025. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

• No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form: FL Non-Parent 415, Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition. You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

a. The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

b. Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org or

c. The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address: Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County, 930 Tacoma Ave S Tacoma, WA 98402

5. Lawyer not required: it is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Signature: Kaija Smith Date: Janaury 3, 2025

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at: PO BOX 88610 Tukwila, WA 98138 IDX-1008214

January 24, 31, February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2025