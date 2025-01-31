No. 24-4-02946-2 NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

TERRY EDWARD LYTTLE

Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated January 28, 2025, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:

PARCEL A:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of the South 990 feet of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 2 East of the Willamette Meridian;

Thence South 88?49’18” West along the North line of said South 990 feet of the Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter, 841.51 feet;

Thence continuing South 06?59’11” West, 208.57 feet to the true point of beginning;

Thence North 83?00’48” West, 208.71 feet;

Thence North 06?59’11” East 208.71 feet;

Thence South 83?59’11” East to the true point of beginning.

A non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress and utilities and across the North 60 feet of the South 1020 feet of the East 600 feet of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 2 East of the Willamette Meridian.

EXCEPT the East 20 feet for Pincus County Road (48th Avenue South).

A non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress and utilities 60 feet in width, the center line of which is described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast quarter of the South 990 feet of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 2 East of the Willamette Meridian; Thence South 88?49’18” West along the North line of said South 990 feet of the Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter, 600 feet to the true point of beginning for this center line description;

Thence continuing South 88?49’18” West, along the North line of said 990 feet of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter, 241.51 feet;

Thence South 06?59’11” West 417.28 feet to the Southeast corner of the herein described Parcel A, and the terminus of this center line description.

EXCEPT that portion thereof included within the lines of the herein described Parcel A, and except that portion thereof within the North 30 feet of the South 1020 feet of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 2 East of the Willamette Meridian.

PARCEL B:

The North 660 feet of the South 990 feet of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 2 East of the Willamette Meridian.

EXCEPT the East 600 feet thereof.

ALSO EXCEPT the following described property:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of the South 990 feet of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 2 East of the Willamette Meridian;

Thence South 88?49’18” West along the North line of said South 990 feet of the Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter, 841.51 feet;

Thence continuing South 06?59’11” West, 208.57 feet to the true point of beginning;

Thence North 83?00’48” West, 208.71 feet;

Thence North 06?59’11” East 208.71 feet;

Thence South 83?59’11” East to the true point of beginning.

TOGETHER WITH the North 60 feet of the South 1020 feet of the East 600 feet of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of said Section 1.

EXCEPT the County Road to the East.

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Tax Parcel Nos. 0217013020 and 0217013021

and commonly known as 29720 48th Ave. S., Roy, Pierce County, Washington 98580.

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $585,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than Feburary 11, 2025, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated January 8, 2025 and the Addendum dated January 13, 2025. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 30th, day of January, 2025. /s/Thomas R. McKee, Personal Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-1008628

January 31, 2025