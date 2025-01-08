No. 24-4-02835-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re Estate of:

RODERICK COCHRANE,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as the administrator of the above-referenced estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

January 8, 2025

Administrator: Barbara L. Cochrane

Attorney for Administrator:

Inge A. Fordham Address for Mailing or Service: Fordham Law, PLLC, 3218 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: Pierce County Superior Cause No. 24-4-02835-1

IDX-1007364

January 8, 15, 22, 2025