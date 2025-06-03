NO.24-4-02766-4

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

BEVERLY J. HON-CAIN

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nevada Fiduciary Solutions, LLC., has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above entitled Estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on Attorney Jeanne E. Betzendorfer, Resident Agent for the Estate, at the address below stated, and file the same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the date of filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.

DATE of first publication: June 3, 2025 DATE of filing Notice to Creditors: June 2, 2025

Nevada Fiduciary Solutions, LLC By: /s/ Amanda Arrascada

Personal Representative

/s/ Jeanne E. Betzendorfer, WSBA 14718 Attorney for the Estate 7350 Cirque Drive West, Suite 201

University Place, WA 98467 IDX-1014627

June 3, 10, 17, 2025