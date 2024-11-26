NO. 24-4-02512-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

ROY A. BRANIFF and LAURIS A. BRANIFF,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: November 26, 2024

Decedent’s Date of Birth: Roy Braniff: December 21, 1955

Lauris Braniff: October 22, 1947

Decedent’s Social Security Number:

Roy Braniff: XXX-XX-4242

Lauris Braniff: XXX-XX-9090

Administrator: BRUCE BRANIFF Attorney for the Administrator:

HEATHER L. CRAWFORD Address for Mailing or Service:

Comfort Davies Smith & Crawford P.S.

1901 65th Ave. W, Suite 200

Tacoma, WA 98466-6225

DATED this 21st day of November, 2024. By: /s/ BRUCE BRANIFF, Administrator

COMFORT DAVIES SMITH & CRAWFORD P.S.

/s/ HEATHER L. CRAWFORD, WSBA #29962

Attorney for Administrator

IDX-1005742

November 26, December 3, 10, 2024