NO. 24-4-02450-9
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN RE THE ESTATE OF EVAN HARRISON EASON,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011, 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court:
October 21, 2024
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
October 24, 2024
/s/Michelle Eason
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
MICHELLE EASON
c/o Evergreen Personal Injury Counsel
100 S. 9th St
Tacoma, WA 98402
EVERGREEN PERSONAL INJURY COUNSEL
By /s/JOHN R. CHRISTENSEN,
WSBA #18860
JAMES W. MCCORMICK WSBA # 32898
Attorney for
Personal Representative
100 South 9th Street
Tacoma, WA 98402
253-472-6000
IDX-1004251
October 24, 31, November 7, 2024