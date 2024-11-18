No. 24-4-02412-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT,

STATE OF WASHINGTON,

SPOKANE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

BILLY J. BRAMBLETT JR,

Deceased,

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c ); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: Monday, November 18, 2024

Dated this 13th day of November, 2024.

POWELL, KUZNETZ & PARKER, P.S.

By: /s/ Michael M. Parker,

WSBA No. 16968

Attorney for Estate /s/ Taylor L. Bramblett Personal Representative

Address for Mailing or Service:

1106 N. Washington Suite A,

Spokane, WA 99201

IDX-1005352

November 18, 25, December 2, 2024