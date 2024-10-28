No. 24-4-02390-1

PROBATE NOTICE

TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

of the State of Washington in and

for the County of Pierce

In the Matter of the Estate of

Kaye Yun Sheler, Deceased

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within the time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non probate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 28, 2024

Personal Representative:

Frederick P.S. Whang.

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

Frederick P.S. Whang

Address for Mailing or Service: Law Offices of

Frederick P.S. Whang, LLC, 675 South Lane Street, Suite 301,

Seattle, Washington 98104-2942.

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: Pierce County Superior Court, No. 24-4-02390-1. Attorney for Personal Representative: Law Offices of Frederick P.S. Whang, LLC.

By /s/ Frederick P.S. Whang, WSBA No. 19562.

IDX-1004540

October 28, November 4, 12, 2024