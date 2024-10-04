NO. 24-4-02306-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estates of:

M. ESTELLE REID AND

LESTER A. REID,

Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent M. Estelle Reid’s Social Security number is xxx-xx-1269 and date of birth is February 26, 1938. Decedent Lester A. Reid’s Social Security number is xxx-xx-5783 and date of birth is August 7, 1934. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 4, 2024

DATE OF FILING WITH COURT: October 3, 2024

DATED this 3rd day of October, 2024.

/s/ Robin H. Balsam ROBIN H. BALSAM, Vice President

BALSAM QUINLAN P.S.,

Personal Representative

911 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

Phone: 253-627-7800

Presented by:

/s/ Robin H. Balsam ROBIN H. BALSAM,

WSBA #14001

Attorney for Personal Representative

Balsam Quinlan P.S.

911 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

IDX-1003416

October 4, 11, 18, 2024