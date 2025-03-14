No. 24-4-02260-3

Notice of Hearing about Minor Guardianship Petition (NTHG)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In the Guardianship of:

GWEN ISBELL

Respondent/s (minors/children)

Notice of Hearing about Minor Guardianship Petition

To: The parents, child, guardian, person with court-ordered custody, court clerk, and all people who must get notice:

1. Petitioner has scheduled a court hearing: for: JANUARY 31, 2025 at: 9 a.m. at: 910 Tacoma Ave Tacoma, WA 98402 in: Room 833 with: judge / commissioner’s name or docket / calendar

Warning! If you do not go to the court hearing above, the court may sign orders without hearing your side. This hearing is because the Petitioner/s Melissa Reilly

is asking the court to appoint Melissa Reilly

guardian of the children listed above.

2. The court may appoint a guardian if it finds that it is in the child’s best interest and at least one of these is true:

• The child’s parents all consent after being fully informed of the nature and consequences of guardianship; or

• All parental rights have been terminated; or

• There is clear and convincing evidence that none of the child’s parents is willing or able to exercise parenting functions as defined in RCW 26.09.004.

If appointed, the guardian will have the duties and responsibilities of a parent regarding the child’s support, care, education, health, safety, and welfare unless limited by the court. The guardian can manage the child’s personal property and funds (as a fiduciary) unless limited by the court. Anyone listed on the Notice Attachment has the right to object to the appointment of a guardian and to ask the court to appoint a lawyer for the child. 3. To the parents:

The guardian may ask the court to restrict your contact with the child and limit your ability to make decisions regarding the child.

You have the right to participate in this case. Some of your important rights are to:

• Object to the appointment of a guardian.

• Ask the court to appoint a lawyer for you and for the child. The Court must appoint a lawyer for you if you object and are indigent (cannot afford your own lawyer), and in some other situations. (Use Motion to Appoint Lawyer form GDN ALL 021.)

• Hire your own lawyer. • Ask for visitation and keep the right to make some decisions for the child.

4. To the child:

You have the right to participate in this case. Some of your important rights are to:

• Ask for a lawyer. The court will decide whether to appoint one for you. (Use Motion to Appoint Lawyer form GDN ALL 021.)

• Attend and participate in the hearing unless limited by the court. • Communicate with the court. The reasons for this guardianship are in a separate form. The court (check one) [ ] is [ ] is not allowing you to see this form. You can ask the court, court visitor, or your lawyer to see the Reasons for Minor Guardianship. 5. How to respond

Step 1: Fill out one of the forms below.

If you disagree, use: • Objection to Minor Guardianship (form GDN M 301). If you agree, use: • Parent’s Consent to Minor Guardianship (form GDN M 304), or

• Declaration of (name) ____ (for non-parents) (form FL All Family 135) You can get the forms at:

• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

• Washington Law Help: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

Step 2: Serve (give) a copy of your form to the Petitioner and the people listed in Section 1 of the Notice Attachment. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

Step 3: File your original form with the court clerk at this address: Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

910 Tacoma Ave

Tacoma, WA 98402

/s/ Melissa Reilly

Signature

Melissa Reilly

Print name 01/25/25

Date

The following is my contact information:

Email: Reillym1216@yahoo.com

Phone (Optional): I agree to accept legal papers for this case at the following address : 11125 Karshner Rd

Edgewood, WA 98372 Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Civil Rule 5 and local court rules. IDX-1010573

