No. 24-4-02201-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

DONALD J. SABOL, Deceased

The Personal Representavtive named below has been appointed as Personal Representavtive of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to Personal Representavtive’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representavtive served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020-1c; or (2) four months (4) after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented with in this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

September 30, 2024

Personal Representative:

SALLY ANNE OTTERSON by

/s/GERALD L. HULSCHER

WSBA #1565

Attorney for Estate

919 – 304th St. South

Roy, WA 98580

253-843-4109

COURT OF PROBATE:

SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON,COUNTY OF PIERCE

CAUSE NUMBER: 24-4-02201-8

IDX-1003038

September 30, October 7, 14, 2024