NO. 24-4-02179-8

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Estate of: NOAH CHRISTOPHER TIPTON,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 1, 2024

ADMINISTRATOR: Eric C. Tipton

/s/robertkendallricketts Robert K. Ricketts, WSBA #13871

Attorney for Administrator

8849 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98444

253.535.2211

rob@robricketts.com

IDX-1003207

October 1, 8, 15, 2024