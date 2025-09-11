No. 24-4-02165-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re Estate of:

CAROL J. MYERS,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as the personal representative of the above-referenced estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: September 11, 2025

Personal Representative: Darwin Leslie Myers

Attorney for Personal Representative: Inge A. Fordham Address for Mailing or Service:

3218 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406

Court of Probate Proceedings and Case Number: Pierce Co. Superior Case No. 24-4-02165-8

IDX-1019482

September 11, 18, 25, 2025