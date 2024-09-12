NO. 24-4-02126-7

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of JAMES C. HENSON, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

As Notice Agent, I have elected to give notice to Decedent’s creditors.

On the date of filing of this Nonprobate Notice to Creditors with the Court:

• I had no knowledge of:

• Any other person acting as Notice Agent, or

• The appointment of a Personal Representative for Decedent’s probate estate in the state of Washington.

• According to the records of the Court that were then available:

• No cause number regarding Decedent had been issued to any other Notice Agent, and

• No Personal Representative of Decedent’s probate estate had been appointed.

Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim:

• Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and

• In the manner provided in RCW 11.42.070:

• By filing with the Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and

• By serving upon or mailing by first class mail to me at the address provided below a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim.

The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the later to occur of: • Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.42.020(2)(c), or

• Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.

If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

In accordance with RCW 9A.72.085, I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge.

SIGNED

Date: On September 4, 2024

Place: At Lakewood, WA

Signature: Holly Henson

Holly Henson, Notice Agent

Address for Mailing or Service:

POB or Street Address: PO Box 39586

City, State ZIP: Lakewood, WA 98496

Date of First Publication of this Notice: September 12, 2024

IDX-1002256

September 12, 19, 26, 2024