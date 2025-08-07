No. 24-4-02077-5

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON FINAL REPORT AND

PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

OF ESTATE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

KENNETH L. GUMMERINGER,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN that Linda Klovas, Administrator with Will Annexed of the above-estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court her Final Report and Petition for Distribution of Estate. The Final Report will be heard on Friday, September 5, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in the Probate Commissioner’s Courtroom 127 of the Pierce County Superior Court, 920 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.

DATED this 5th day of August, 2025.

/s/ Linda Klovas, Administrator

IDX-1017864

August 7, 2025