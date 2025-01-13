No. 24-4-02053-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Matter of the Estate of:

BETTY JEAN BIRCH,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Judson C. Gray has been appointed and qualified as Personal Representative of the above-entitled Estate on January 8, 2025, that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Personal Representative, Judson C. Gray, at the address stated below and file an executed copy thereof with the clerk of the above-named court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of said Notice to Creditors with the clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the same shall be barred except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40 et seq.

Date of First Publication: January 13, 2025

Notices can be mailed to Judson C. Gray at 4142 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406.

DATED this 10th day of January, 2025.

/s/Judson C. Gray Judson C. Gray, WSBA #15195

Personal Representative

IDX-1007685

January 13, 21, 27, 2025