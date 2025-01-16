Probate No. 24-4-02046-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of Robert E Morris Jr,

Deceased

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with the Clerk Constance R White of the Court: January 10, 2025

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

January 16, 2025 Personal Representative: Sydney L. Morris

Attorney for the Personal

Representative: NA

Address for mailing or service:

14314 45th Ave Ct NW Gig Harbor, WA 98332

January 16, 23, 30, 2025