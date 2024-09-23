NO. 24-4-01992-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON IN RE THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY LAWRENCE NAILOR, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the latter of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

SEPTEMBER 23, 2024

/s/ Marsha Smith,

Pers. Representative

/s/Richard L. Hoefel

Richard L. Hoefel – WSBA #17865 Attorney for Estate 7610 40th Street West, Suite 101 University Place, WA 98466 253-566-1925

September 23, 30, October 7, 2024