No. 24-4-01957-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(R.C.W. 11.40.030) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

YON IM FIELDS,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim, in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor, as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1) (C); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate assets and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING PROBATE: August 21, 2024.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

September 23, 2024.

Patricia P. Skrinar

Personal Representative Presented by:

Patricia Padilla Skrinar WSBA# 13772

Attorney for Petitioner

SKRINAR LAW OFFICES

524 Tacoma Ave. So.

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 383-0708

pskrinar@skrinarlaw.com

IDX-1002738

September 23, 30, October 7, 2024