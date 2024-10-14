NO: 24-4-01951-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of

DONNA L. WISSING,

Deceased.

The undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the undersigned Administrator or the Administrator’s attorneys of record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

I. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 14, 2024 /s/ Daniel Smerken

Personal Representative Presented by:

AIKEN, ST. LOUIS & SILJEG, P.S.

By /s/ Richard L. Furman Jr.,

WSBA No. 31101

Shannon B. Marsh, WSBA No. 20826

Attorney for Daniel Smerken,

Personal Representative furman@aiken.com Address for Mailing or Service:

Estate of Donna L. Wissing

c/o Richard L. Furman Jr.

Aiken St. Louis & Siljeg, P.S.

801 Second Ave., Suite 1200

Seattle, WA 98104

Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause No. 24-4-01951-3 IDX-1003802

October 14, 21, 28, 2024