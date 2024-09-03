No. 24-4-01950-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the County of Pierce

In Re the Estate of:

Maureen Dorthy Farmer and Kenneth Farmer, Deceased

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE The SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY has appointed the named below as Personal Representative of Maureen Dorthy Farmer and Kenneth Farmer’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedents must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedents’ probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: 09/02/2024

Personal Representative:

Kenneth V Farmer

9928 62 Ave SE

Olympia WA 98513

IDX-1001718

September 3, 10, 17, 2024