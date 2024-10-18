NO. 24-4-01944-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Superior Court of Washington

County of Pierce

In re the Estate of: HIBERNIA DAVIS

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 18, 2024

Decedent’s Date of Birth:

July 31, 1923

Personal Representative:

Eric Davis

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Janta M. Steele

Address for Mailing or Service:

ALLIANCE LAW GROUP, P.S.

5316 Orchard Street West

University Place, WA 98467

(253) 581-0660

DATED this 16 day of

October, 2024.

By: /s/Eric Davis

Personal Representative

IDX-1004024

October 18, 25, November 1, 2024