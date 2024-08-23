NO. 24-4-01936-0

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estates of HARRISON L. HARRIS and SAMMIE LEE HARRIS,

Deceased.

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedents. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of any Personal Representative of the decedents’ estates in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Court that are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the decedents’ estates has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

August 23, 2024.

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington this 19th day of AUGUST, 2024, at Gig Harbor, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.

/s/ Genie Jefferson

GENIE JEFFERSON

Notice Agent

/s/ L. Paul Alvestad

L. PAUL ALVESTAD, WSBA #10892

Attorney for Personal

Representative

GORDON & ALVESTAD, PLLC 7191 Wagner Way, Ste. 202 Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Telephone: (253) 858-6100

IDX-1001184

August 23, 30, September 6, 2024